To help local businesses impacted by the pandemic and destruction from the civil unrest that took place across Minneapolis and St. Paul this spring, Mall of America will open a dedicated retail space called Community Commons.

The donated space will feature 17 independent shops whose businesses have been affected.

Beginning Oct. 1, Community Commons at Mall of America will provide a temporary haven for these businesses to “set up shop” and resume operations while they plan for their futures.

Located on Level 2, South of Mall of America, the 5,000-square-foot space will include businesses featuring a variety of products including apparel and accessories, art and culture, food and beverage, personal care and family gifts. Businesses within Community Commons will remain in place through Spring 2021.

Info: mallofamerica.com

