The Mall of America’s 13-screen movie theater will reopen May 27, under new ownership.

Bloomington’s only movie theater will resume operations after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic, and it will be operated by B&B Theatres. The mall theater is the family-owned and -operated company’s first Minnesota theater.

B&B Theatres is the sixth-largest theater chain in the United States, based upon screen count. Founded in 1924, the company operates 52 theaters in Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Washington, according to its announcement.

The new operator replaces Mexican cinema company CMX, which opened the theater space in the spring of 2018, following an 18-month closure of the mall’s previous 14-screen theater for extensive renovation.

Info: bbtheatres.com

