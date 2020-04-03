Mall remains closed but will open North Atrium for blood donations
Mall of America in Bloomington will host a series of American Red Cross blood drives later this month
The blood drives will be hosted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7, 8, 17 and 18, in the Mall of America’s north atrium. Blood donation appointments are necessary to donate blood at these drives.
The coronavirus outbreak caused the cancellations of thousands of blood drives across the country, leading the Red Cross to reach out to partners with enough space to host new blood drives.
The north atrium space is open and spacious enough to allow the necessary social distancing practices to take place for staff, donors and volunteers.
Individuals will be asked to make an appointment to help manage donor flow and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Healthy individuals can schedule their appointments for the Mall of America blood drives at redcrossblood.org or through the free Red Cross Blood App using sponsor code “MOA.”
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. To ensure the health of employees, volunteers and staff, precautions include:
• Checking temperatures of staff and donors before entering the drive to make sure they are healthy
• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive, as well as throughout the donation process
• Following social distancing between donors including entry, donation and refreshment areas
• Routinely disinfecting surfaces, equipment and donor-touched areas
• Wearing gloves and changing gloves often
• Using sterile collection sets and an aseptic scrub for every donation
How to donate blood
Download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
