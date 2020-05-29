Mall of America has delayed its reopening due to unrest in the community.
Closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus pandemic, stores within the Bloomington mall were scheduled to reopen June 1. As of Friday morning, the new opening date had not been announced.
The mall is also restricting access to the building through at least Sunday, May 31. Many tenants were planning to use this weekend to prepare their stores and train their employees for reopening, and will not be able to do so, according to the mall’s announcement.
“Our top priority is the safety of our tenants, their employees and our team members,” according to a statement from the mall. “Restricting access to the building will allow us to do that.”
Additionally, curbside pickup from Mall of America businesses has been suspended. A notice will be posted at the mall’s website when the service resumes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.