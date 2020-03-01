Bloomington will host two days of design workshops as part of its redesign planning for the Lyndale Avenue corridor.
The workshop will be held in several blocks, beginning at noon to 6 p.m. Monday, March 2, at 800 W. 98th St., in the Clover Center shopping center.
Additional sessions are 9 a.m. to noon, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
During the workshop sessions, residents are invited to discuss plans for being considered for Lyndale Avenue with members of the design team. The redesign is intended to transform the corridor into a thriving, walkable mixed-use area that serves as an amenity to attract new, and retain existing, residents and businesses. The workshops will include activities designed for children and teenagers.
Info: blm.mn/lyndaleretrofit
