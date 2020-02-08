The League of Women Voters Edina is hosting two events Thursday, Feb. 13.
The morning event, to be held at the Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Square, is titled, “Race & Equity: Deep & Wide,” featuring city of Edina Race and Equity Coordinator Heidi Lee. A 9:45 a.m. social period precedes the 10 a.m. presentation, which will take place at Edina Senior Center, 5280 Grandview Square.
The evening event, set for 7-8:30 p.m., will take place in the Edina City Hall council chambers, 4801 W. 50th St. Titled, “Affordable Housing in Edina and the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area,” the gathering will feature three speakers: Stephanie Hawkinson, affordable housing development manager for the city of Edina; LisaBeth Barajas, community development coordinator for the Edina City Council; and Mindy Greiling, former state representative and former study co-chair on affordable housing for the League of Women Voters Rosedale Area.
Both events are free, and all are welcome.
