The League of Women Voters Edina is conducting three virtual candidate forums for local races in the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 3, general election. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, there will be no live audience for the forums. All forums will be available for viewing on lwvedina.org and on local city Comcast channels (channel 812/high-definition; channel 16/standard definition) soon after each forum.
State Senate District 49 candidates will be featured in a forum to be conducted Thursday, September 3. The candidates are incumbent Melisa Lopez Franzen (D-Edina) and Republican challenger Julie Dupré.
State House District 49A and 49B candidates will be featured in a forum to be conducted on Thursday, September 10. District 49A incumbent candidate Heather Edelson (D-Edina) is running unopposed. District 49B candidates are incumbent Steve Elkins (D-Bloomington) and Republican challenger Joe Thalman.
City of Edina Mayor and City Council candidates will be featured in a forum to be conducted Thursday, September 17. James B. Hovland is the incumbent mayoral candidate running unopposed. The City Council candidates seeking election for two vacant seats are Joshua Ahlberg, Rhonda Bland, Ukasha Dakane, Carolyn Jackson, Janet Kitui, Parinaz Kassemi, and James Pierce.
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan organization focused growing, empowering and protecting the vote to make democracy work for all. The League welcomes candidate forum questions from members of the community, including students. Questions should be submitted no later than the day before each of the forums via lwvedina.org or by emailing lwvedina@gmail.com.
Due to COVID-19, the League of Women Voters is encouraging everyone to vote from home, deeming it easy, safe, and secure. The state of Minnesota suggests that voters request their ballot by Friday, Oct. 2, in order to receive it, complete it, and return it by Nov. 3. Mail-in ballots can be requested at mnvotes.org. Visit lwvedina.org for additional information.
