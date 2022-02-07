village shores

Village Shores Senior Living Community will host one of its “Lunch & Learn” sessions next week.

The session, “Love & Loss – The Gift of Hospice in a Senior Living Community,” will be offered 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 10, at the complex, 6501 Woodlake Drive, Richfield.

For more information, call Susan at 612-746-4706.

