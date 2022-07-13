Bill Webb, former Edina High School band director, was honored June 30 with a National Citation Award for Music by the National Federation of State High School Associations, according to a news release by the Minnesota State High School League. Webb was recognized during the federation’s summer meeting in San Antonio, Texas.
Webb started his career in music education in the Spring Lake Park school district. He would later spend nearly 30 years at Edina Public Schools before retiring in 2015, the news release said. Webb was also a former member of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors and an inductee into the league’s Hall of Fame in 2019.
“Webb is respected across the globe for enriching the lives of students through music,” the news release said.
Over 4,200 of Webb’s students took part in the league’s music contest while he was in the Edina school district. His bands performed locally, nationally and internationally, in places like Singapore, Hong Kong and Beijing, the news release said.
Webb has also served in leadership positions, including roles as the founding officer and past president of the Minnesota Band Directors Association.
“I am so greatly humbled by this recognition,” Webb said in the news release. “What a grateful blessing it is to have the opportunity to share the gift of music with students.”
