Since 1958, David Fong’s family-run restaurant has served Chinese and American classic dishes at 94th and Lyndale in Bloomington. Edward Fong, second-generation owner and operator of this original location, will retire later this summer and has decided to close the restaurant. Locations in Savage and Prior Lake, owned by Ed’s siblings, will continue to operate.
“We’ve had an amazing run with David Fong’s, and have proudly carried my parents’ dream and legacy forward all these years,” says Ed. “They started a small Chinese carryout spot more than 64 years ago, and it grew into a beautiful restaurant serving their favorite Chinese dishes.” It’s been a true, family-centric business, as all six of David and Helen Fong’s children grew up working in the restaurant and learning the craft of hospitality. Sister Cindy Le operates Fong’s Restaurant, Bar, and Event Center in Prior Lake, and brother David Fong Jr runs D. Fong’s “Chinese Cuisine” in Savage. Over the years, many of their 13 grandchildren have also worked in the family’s restaurants.
David Fong came to Minnesota from China as a child and worked in his parents’ restaurant, Moy Cafe, in North Minneapolis. Years later, David and his wife Helen opened their own Chinese carryout spot in Bloomington. As their fan base grew, they moved to a location nearby and opened their full-service restaurant in 1966. Over many decades, they served family recipes to neighbors, friends, and generations of regular diners. The Fong family took an active role in the community, supporting local school sports teams, clothing and food drives, and countless fundraisers that made their neighborhoods better and stronger.
The restaurant employees will have the opportunity, if there is interest and availability, to find positions at the other two Fong’s locations. “Our staff is like family to us, and we want to ensure they’ve got some options going forward,” says Ed.
Ed says, “My wife Blanche and I look forward to spending time with our grandchildren. David Fong’s will always be part of our history and family, and we are so grateful for the support of our community, diners, friends, and neighbors over all these years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.