The Edina Police Department is asking for the public’s help in making arrests and deterring more burglaries in the community.
The Police Department is actively investigating several burglaries that have occurred at all times of day and throughout the community. According to Lt. Brian Tholen, the burglars are targeting homes with open garage doors and unlocked vehicles in the driveway or on the street. He reminds residents and visitors to lock their vehicles to avoid being victims of theft, according to a city news release.
Patrols have been increased in neighborhoods where these crimes have been reported, but Tholen reminds residents to call 911 to report any suspicious activity.
“We have increased the number of officers in these neighborhoods so we can more quickly respond to 911 calls for suspicious activity and be visible to deter future burglaries,” he said in the news release. “The Edina Police Department is being very vigilant to these recent crimes and will continue our increased dedication efforts to keep you safe.”
The Police Department offers crime prevention tips:
• Take your vehicle’s keys inside; do not leave them in or on the vehicle in a spare key holder.
• Do not leave a car running while unattended.
• Close and lock all windows and doors when parking.
• Park in well-lit areas when possible.
• Never leave valuables in a vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.
• Close garage doors, even when someone is home.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration also recommends installing an audible alarm system if the car did not come with one and using a visible anti-theft device. An audible alarm is designed to emit a loud noise, often a car’s horn, if someone attempts to enter the vehicle while the alarm is on. The unwanted attention attracted by the noise may chase off a potential thief.
“We thank all of our residents for working with us to stop these criminals,” Tholen said.
For more information on the Edina Police Department or to see a map of recent criminal activity, visit edinamn.gov/police.
