Local caucuses will take place on Feb. 1 as the 2022 midterm election season begins.
Precinct caucuses, which are run by the local chapters of Minnesota’s political parties, kick off the organization of political activities during an election season. Each caucus, which may look differently depending on the party, generally allows parties to choose volunteers for the cause, select delegates to advocate for a certain endorsed candidate and discuss party platforms.
In order to participate, attendees must be eligible to vote in the upcoming election, live in the precinct and generally agree with the principles of the hosting political party.
For Edina residents who wish to attend the local Senate District 49 Republicans caucus, the event will be held at South View Middle School, 4725 South View Lane, Feb. 1. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the caucus will begin at 7 p.m.
This year, the local Senate District 49 Democrats have opted to host a contactless caucus without in-person or Zoom gatherings. Instead, eligible voters are able to sign up online and complete a registration form by 9 p.m. Feb. 1.
The Legal Marijuana Now political party is hosting its caucus 8-9 p.m. through a Zoom call. To access to the Zoom call, go to trimurl.co/XvH13Y. Type in the meeting ID of 896 0505 2922 and passcode of 1111, if prompted to do so.
