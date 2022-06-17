Moss art

Local artist Jeremy Clark’s moss art pieces will be on display at Serge + Jane’s Walking Gallery. (Photo courtesy Serge + Jane)

Pieces of work by local artist Jeremy Clark will be on display at Serge + Jane as part of the store’s Walking Gallery now through Labor Day, Sept. 5.

Work that will be on display include Clark’s moss art pieces, hand-built bikes and black-and-white photography of Clark’s piston-engine-enhanced vintage bikes, according to a news release.

Clark and his colleague, Johnny Murphy, both Minneapolis-based makers, created Moto-Volta, a collection of bespoke motovelos and mechanical art.

Clark himself also has other works focused on moss art, which are framed pieces of art made from natural moss that is preserved to maintain a fresh appearance.

Clark is the latest in a series of local artists that Serge + Jane has brought in as part of its ongoing Walking Gallery.

