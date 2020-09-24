Edina Public Schools has announced the hiring of Bonnie D. Houck as instruction supervisor for literacy. She began her tenure with the district earlier this month.
After working as a classroom teacher, reading specialist, media specialist, and literacy coach, Houck served as the reading specialist for the Minnesota Department of Education, the district literacy coordinator for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District, and director of the Education and Learning Program for The McKnight Foundation.
Houck then transitioned to university work, coordinating the K-12 Teacher of Reading Program at the University of Minnesota and serving as an associate professor of literacy education at Bethel University. In addition, she has facilitated the Literacy Academy for the Minnesota Elementary School Principals Association for eight years and provided educational coaching and consulting in more than 25 districts. Houck’s research and work in schools has been published in leading educational journals.
Houck holds a bachelor’s degree in education and master’s degree in reading instruction from Concordia University-Chicago, an administration and doctoral degree from the University of St. Thomas, and post-doctoral certification in PreK-3 Literacy from the Harvard University School of Education. Houck holds two administrative licenses: K-12 Principal and District Reading Consultant.
