Passport services in the city of Richfield are back.
The city began offering limited passport services again at the municipal center on May 4. The limited service is only for adults (18 years of age and older) who are applying for their first passport or for those that currently have a passport that has been expired for more than five years. Customers must bring their own passport photos because staff has discontinued this service to best comply with social distancing guidelines.
Residents interested in accessing passport services must make an appointment by calling 612-861-9730.
