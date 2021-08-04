Centennial Lakes Park will host the Edina Model Yacht Club’s Lighthouse Night in addition to the First John Philip Sousa Band’s Torchlight Concert from 6 p.m. to sunset Sunday, Aug. 8.

Members of the Edina Model Yacht Club will light up the water with their remote-controlled boats throughout the night.

Starting at 6:30 p.m., visitors to the park, 7499 France Ave. S., can also enjoy 25 cent ice cream cones and 5 cent balloons, Model “T” Fords, and entertainment by a sleight-of-hand magician, Italian organ grinder, Mechanical Man and pennyfarthing bicycles. Fife & Drums will perform at 7:45 p.m., prior to the Sousa Band concert.

City of Edina staff will continue to monitor drought conditions, according to a city press release.

Any changes to the event will be posted online at centenniallakespark.com.

For more information, contact Centennial Lakes Park at 952-833-9580.

