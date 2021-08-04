Centennial Lakes Park will host the Edina Model Yacht Club’s Lighthouse Night in addition to the First John Philip Sousa Band’s Torchlight Concert from 6 p.m. to sunset Sunday, Aug. 8.
Members of the Edina Model Yacht Club will light up the water with their remote-controlled boats throughout the night.
Starting at 6:30 p.m., visitors to the park, 7499 France Ave. S., can also enjoy 25 cent ice cream cones and 5 cent balloons, Model “T” Fords, and entertainment by a sleight-of-hand magician, Italian organ grinder, Mechanical Man and pennyfarthing bicycles. Fife & Drums will perform at 7:45 p.m., prior to the Sousa Band concert.
City of Edina staff will continue to monitor drought conditions, according to a city press release.
Any changes to the event will be posted online at centenniallakespark.com.
For more information, contact Centennial Lakes Park at 952-833-9580.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.