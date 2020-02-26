Minnesota musicians are asked to join established acts and rising stars on MnSpin, the local music streaming and download platform from the local library.
MnSpin connects music lovers with the local scene and Minnesota creators with new audiences.
Submit your music
Minnesota musicians and bands of all genres are invited to submit one music recording, produced in the past five years, for consideration by Wednesday, March 25. A panel of local music experts and library staff will review all submissions and invite selected artists to make one album available through the online platform.
MnSpin artists will sign a license agreement and receive $200.
For full submission details and consideration criteria, see the MnSpin FAQ at https://trimurl.co/e0YOSZ.
Submit a music recording to MnSpin
MnSpin features more than 1,100 songs on more than 120 albums, covering 18 genres. Following this submission cycle, up to 100 more albums will be added later this year. The collection captures the richness of music created in Minnesota and the diversity of Minnesota creators in all genres, including rap and hip-hop, classical, folk, pop and rock, world music and more.
Anyone can stream from the platform, and Hennepin County Library cardholders can download songs for free. Connect to MnSpin on any device by visiting trimurl.co/e0YOSZ.
MnSpin is supported by Friends of the Hennepin County Library.
