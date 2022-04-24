In the March 31 Sun Current column “Natural Lawns Unwelcome,” the writer criticizes native plant gardeners and the growing trend of planting more native plants in our lawns.
Her fear that neighborhoods will “sink into blight” as people quit mowing and let their lawns “go to seed” simply won’t happen. Most native gardeners I know carefully plan out their native yards and gardens.
We study location and soil conditions, identify native plants and shrubs that will thrive, develop designs, (sometimes with help of a native landscape professional,) and install and maintain our yards and gardens. That being said, a yard with native plants will never look like manicured English gardens, nor are they intended to. Some parts may look a bit unmanaged, but the benefits are worth it.
Like many native plant gardeners, I think of my yard as wildlife habitat, where birds, pollinators, butterflies, insects, toads and the occasional tree frog can find food and shelter. I am as excited to see the full life cycle of a monarch butterfly as are my grandchildren. Cedar wax wings and other birds feast on our native berry shrubs. I welcome blue violets in my lawn as they provide an early nectar source for bees.
It is well documented that loss of native habitat has had a devastating impact to the bird, bee and butterfly populations. Widespread use of fertilizers, herbicides and insecticides on our yards carry health risks, especially to children, pets and vulnerable adults. Homeowners incur high water bills to keep their lawns green. Native plants and trees require no chemicals and need little watering.
“Healing the earth one yard at a time” is the motto of Wild Ones, a well-respected, nonprofit organization with metro chapters. This organization provides educational opportunities to help residents learn more about native plant gardening. For more information go to wildonestwincities.org or wildonesprairieedge.org
April is Earth Month, a good time to reflect on what we can do with our yards to better support birds, pollinators and all living things.
