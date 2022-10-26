Years ago, Cheryl Youakim and I crossed paths: She was a community organizer and advocate for early childhood education in Hopkins and I was on the board of Edina Early Childhood & Family Education (ECFE) as chair of the legislative committee. Cheryl’s commitment to Minnesota’s youngest learners had a transformative impact on me.
Cheryl inspired me to develop a higher vision for Edina families and their children as well as deeper understanding of how Edina ECFE could better advocate for our children’s education. As a result of her encouragement, the Edina ECFE legislative committee met with our state legislators, organized online petitions, and sent busloads of Edina parents and their children to attend Rally Day at the Capitol in support of funding for Edina’s early learners.
I find myself reconnected with Cheryl since redistricting moved Edina’s northwest quadrant to the new legislative district 46. Cheryl’s commitment to families and their children’s education has not wavered. Indeed, I continue to be impressed with the attentive care Cheryl shows as she listens to people share their stories, struggles, and hopes for the future.
Edina needs experienced, caring, and knowledgeable legislative leaders who will fight fiercely for our children and community. Cheryl knows first-hand the challenges working families face in accessing a quality education and childcare as well as living in a safe community. Cheryl served in the state legislature for the past seven years, representing the former district 46B. I am confident she will serve Edina with as much vigor, care, and commitment.
For that reason, I ask you to join me in voting for Cheryl Youakim on November 8th.
