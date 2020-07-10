To the editor:
For years my lawn was sign-free. But I now have signs. And for all the discussion on social media, signs – whether or not to put one in your yard or window, which signs, what it means – signs are a hot topic.
I’ve heard comments that signs are virtue signaling* that don’t help anyone, change anything, or otherwise push progress. (*Publicly expressing opinions or sentiments intended to demonstrate one’s good character) Someone on NextDoor wrote “It’s like a sign is a prestige symbol.” Someone else said she doesn’t do signs because it might trigger bad behavior from those who don’t agree.
In 2016, shortly after five Dallas police officers were murdered, I purchased a We Thank Edina Police sign from the Edina Crime Prevention Fund. Funds raised are used for the K9, Night to Unite, and other public safety programs, and the sign was a way to provide visible support for our officers.
Recently I made my own Black Lives Matter sign, in hopes that it would spark conversation with my immediate neighbors or those walking by. Conversations about color, policing, justice, equity, racism, social matters. Conversations about our own experiences and those we’ve been enlightened to by listening to others.
Conversations where I can explain how I overcame my own initial “all lives matter” reaction, and recommend the book “White Fragility.”
I engage others, too, with, “May I ask about your sign?” I’ve heard:
“My daughter brought it home.”
“Our handyman who’s black said it makes him feel safer.”
And this: “I got it years ago. I have a biracial grandson.” She continued, “See that house?”, pointing to a newer home. “A bi-racial couple moved in. When he introduced himself, he said he’s Canadian and told me that he and his wife picked this home because they saw my Black Lives Matter sign and knew they’d be accepted here.” She paused, then said, “I forgot his name, but he plays for the Wild.”
The sign represents a potential conversation about color and people and what matters most in this community garden of lifelong learning.
Elizabeth Stevens
Edina
