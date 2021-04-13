To the editor:
As former Edina School Boardmembers and parents of Edina Public Schools graduates, we enthusiastically urge the community to vote “YES” and “YES” on May 11. The ballot is two questions: renewal and increase of a $7 million technology levy and approval of a $7-million bond. Approval of these critical funds provides significant benefits for our students with minimal homeowner investment.
Having dedicated many years of service to EPS, we witnessed the positive impact levy and bond dollars have on student success. The district exercises prudent stewardship of public funds to maximize excellence in education. Approval of the technology levy and the bond to improve special education transportation and safety will provide significant benefits and makes long-term sense.
Technology levy dollars provide all students with the learning platforms, hardware, software and curriculum needed to master learning today, and to navigate the world they will enter as young adults. It funds safety and security devices at every site, and supports staff in the Media Centers and specialists in digital learning. These funds also provide network infrastructure that allows digital access throughout the district. If the technology levy is not approved, the district will have to cut $6.5 million from its operating budget. As former school boardmembers, we know that would be extremely difficult and painful for students, staff and the community.
The bond can only be approved if the technology levy is approved. These funds will allow the district to bring our special education buses in house, rather than contracting them out. This will save significant operating dollars in the long run and better serve our students with special needs. Additionally, safety will be improved at the drop-off and pick-up sites at three of our schools. This is a win-win.
We want Edina Public Schools to continue to provide the highest quality learning for the next generation, just as it did for our children. We will gladly continue to support the district by voting “YES” and “YES” on May 11. Please join us with your votes to ensure our community’s tradition of excellence.
Cathy Cella
Regina Neville
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.