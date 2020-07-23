To the editor:
Amidst a global pandemic and increasing problems caused by climate change, Dr. Kimberly Wilburn, a community organizer who has a doctor of veterinary medicine degree, is running for Hennepin County Commissioner, District 6. Having Wilburn, who has conducted graduate work in immunobiology, serve on the commission would be a tremendous asset to residents – she would be an informed voice at the table, knowledgeably ensuring that taxpayer money was used in pragmatic ways.
In addition to bringing an informed scientific perspective, Wilburn knows the community. She has lived in District 6 for over 23 years with her husband and two children. She has also served as board chair for Plymouth Creek Christian Church and stepped up to lead anti-racism training as the chair of the Antiracism team for Christian Churches in the Upper Midwest. An avid cyclist she knows the joys and challenges of biking throughout the county, as well as the value of making parks and trails accessible to walkers, hikers, and bikers.
Wilburn is running because she is dedicated to our community. She knows climate change is real as is the housing crisis in Hennepin County, the need for criminal justice reform, and ongoing development of the county’s infrastructure and transportation system. Addressing these issues is complicated and will take serious focus and effort. We need people on the commission who have the dedication, focus, and passion for community service to work on them. Please join me in voting for Dr. Kimberly Wilburn on Aug. 11th.
Julie Risser
Edina
