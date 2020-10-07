To the editor:
I have read all the letters for and against ranked-choice voting. I’ve also spent a few hours searching on the internet for information. I have concluded that this issue does have its positives but also has negatives, contrary to many opinions. Please try the search “negatives of ranked choice voting” before you decide.
My main concern is that there is a formula or algorithm that decides the winner, not a simple tally of votes. I don’t want someone pouring over the ballots, sorting them around, stacking, moving votes around, throwing some away and generally looking at voting like it’s a puzzle to be solved. Add them up and whoever gets the most is the winner. Because you don’t like the results of an election is not a reason to change the system.
Per Ballotpedia, only eight states have implemented various forms of ranked-choice voting. You have to honestly ask yourself, if it’s so great, why not more? And have you noticed there are only two choices on the ballot for this issue? Isn’t there a third or fourth way of voting that needs to be heard?
Mike Moranz
Bloomington
