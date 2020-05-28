To the editor:
In an effort to help our communities stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to donate face masks. The Edina community heeded the call: Numerous masks arrived at our local fire stations. For those efforts, Health Services of Edina Public Schools is deeply grateful. Some of the face coverings have been worn by the staff providing care and supervision for the children of health care and emergency workers.
Thank you to our Edina community for generously sharing your creative talents, materials, and time. We are safer as a result. Your helpful efforts were noticed and appreciated.
Anne Lindquist
School nurse, Southview Middle School
