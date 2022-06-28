The dominant narrative tells us that Christians in this country support the overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, in a pastoral message to the churches of the Evangelical Church in America (ELCA) on May 17, 2022, Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton clarified that making abortion illegal in all or most circumstances is not in keeping with ELCA teaching. We, as pastors serving Edina Community Lutheran Church, like many faithful Christians, recognize the complexities of this issue and believe that criminalizing abortion does not preserve life or pursue justice. We support reproductive rights because of our faith, not in spite of it.
It is our conviction that any person who is pregnant has moral agency and authority to discern what to do. We also recognize that while the choice is personal, decision-making often happens in community – with God, family, partners, friends, health care providers, and pastors. We respect and support each person’s path to discernment.
While we long for a future with fewer abortions, we believe that criminalizing abortion is not the way to accomplish this. We oppose both the total lack of regulation of abortion as well as legislation that criminalizes abortion under most or all circumstances. As people of faith, we also oppose legislation that creates barriers to accessing safe, equitable reproductive health care. To that end, we will continue to join with others in boldly advocating for public policy that ensures reproductive rights for all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.