To the editor:
We delight to see students at bus stops and staff members coming and going from Edina schools, demonstrating a welcome return to classroom instruction. Seventeen Edina clergy colleagues and I (pastor of Edina Morningside Community Church) recently wrote to the Edina School Board, commending their leadership. The last eighteen months have required them to sustain energy, focus, and a steadfast commitment to public education.
While we hope for a healthy and productive school year, we regret that some Edina residents have pursued behavior toward the School Board that is neither. Our education leaders are facing increased hostility and bad-faith accusations from a few loud members of the public.
Such incivility festers in private Facebook groups, where disagreements over mask mandates and other public health provisions have turned into dangerous personal attacks on civic leaders. This behavior distracts from the progress that we celebrate in the safer return to classrooms.
We also lament the hostility directed at educators committed to presenting a more honest recounting of American history. Our communities have nothing to fear from recognizing that our laws, histories and identities have been shaped by racial discrimination. Opponents to the full teaching of this American story paint a dire picture of “critical race theory” overtaking our schools. Yet students deserve course content that enables them to best understand our country’s past and present, become educated citizens and do their part for “a more perfect Union.” The truth sets us free when it challenges preconceptions, and our students deserve nothing less than the truth.
Schools establish norms for what’s expected in society, and education shapes our public values. We are grateful to Edina School Board members and all educators for their service during the pandemic. We believe in robust debate on education issues, guided by the principles of civility and respect. We call on everyone, of whatever religious or spiritual belief, to follow the Golden Rule and treat each other with kindness and empathy. Let our better angels bring out the best in language and behavior throughout this community, so that we live up to the same excellence we expect of our students.
Rev. Oby Ballinger
St. Paul
