To the editor:
Trash Mountain, Minnesota Trash Valley or whatever funny name it could potentially have, the reality is, it stinks.
During the July 12 Bloomington City Council meeting I listened to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and city staff outline the problem. We make a lot of trash, about one ton per household in the Twin Cities metro area per year, and we need a place to put it all.
There is a proposed landfill expansion just south of Bloomington, in the sensitive ecological area around the Minnesota River Valley. The proposed landfill expansion would be taller than the Hyland Ski Area. Right now, someone can visit the ski hills and look out over neighborhoods, trees and beyond the Minnesota River.
If the landfill expansion happens, in 40 years we’ll be looking up at a greenhouse gas producing trash mountain.
We all know that the former freeway landfill in Burnsville is aging, unlined, and in my opinion a disaster waiting to happen if the river floods and the water table rises into the unlined trash dump.
Until we stop creating trash, we need a place to put it, and the current landfills are nearing capacity.
I appreciate the thoughtful questions being asked by the mayor, City Council, and Sustainability Commission members, and I recognize that the final decision whether a new landfill is created on the south side of the river isn’t up to them.
I would encourage everyone to read up on the issue, provide input and, most important of all, take action at home. The only way to reduce landfills is to reduce trash.
I am glad the city will be implementing curbside organic recycling late this year, as mandated by Hennepin County. Until it is implemented, our family will recommit to dropping off our organics – compostable paper products and food waste – on a more frequent basis instead of putting it out with our trash.
Organics recycling isn’t enough though, and to be truly impactful we all need to make the effort to reduce trash and waste together. If not for ourselves, for the Bloomington of the future.
Anita Smithson
Bloomington
