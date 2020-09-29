To the editor:
I am confident that voting by mail is a safe and convenient alternative to voting in person. Many states have been doing this for years with positive results.
I for one am not buying the baseless hysteria around this. This is a tried and true method for voting and a great option for everyone, especially during a pandemic.
Patricia Falvey
Edina
