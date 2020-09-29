To the editor:
Carolyn Jackson’s depth and breadth of relevant municipal experiences, accomplishments and qualifications are impressive, allowing her to begin serving Edina immediately on the city council. In addition, there is another very important reason to vote for Carolyn: our need for highly qualified women in elected positions.
Why? It goes beyond simply supporting women candidates.
In the timeless management book, “The Female Advantage, Women’s Ways of Leadership,” author Sally Helgesen presents workplace research demonstrating how organizations run by women are “webs of inclusion” – where sharing information is paramount; where traditional hierarchies are challenged with women leading out from the center, not down; and where women go beyond developing organizational vision by creating a voice of interconnectedness. In short, women not only lead differently than men, but they offer specific skills and great strengths needed to guide and manage effective, inclusive organizations.
Now consider that just six years ago, in 2014, Edina’s five-member city council boasted three women. With Mary Brindle – the sole remaining female council member – not seeking re-election, it is concerning that we could potentially lose the reasoning, perspective, and voice women bring to city governance. Carolyn Jackson at the council dais will bring those qualities and then some.
Although diversity – whether gender or race – is critical in this election, the most important reason to support and vote for any candidate should first and foremost be based upon qualifications, and the right qualifications for the job. When choosing between two highly qualified candidates, “the female advantage” wins my vote.
You can learn more about Carolyn’s thorough, studious and robust positions by going to carolyn4edina.com/, and then join me in voting for Carolyn Jackson for Edina city council.
Connie Carrino
Edina
