To the editor:
The best thing we can do as a society to ensure a strong future is to educate our children. This is no simple task, and it takes all of us partnering as one community to deliver on this mission. One important action we can each take is to vote the most dedicated and experienced community leaders onto the Edina School Board.
After carefully researching each candidate running for Edina School Board, I am very excited that we have four eminently qualified community members, with varied perspectives and experiences, who have stepped up to devote thousands of hours to keep our schools excellent.
Karen Gabler has led the Vote Yes Campaign effort through our two most recent key funding levies. Erica Allenberg has skillfully led our district during COVID as board chair. Michael Birdman has led the Edina Heritage Preservation Commission as chair. Dan Arom has led multiple impactful initiatives to address food insecurity for our most vulnerable children.
Further, importantly, all four supported the recent technology levy, without which, EPS would have had to cut funding at the operating level of an entire middle school. This funding is essential. EPS takes nothing for granted and has financed and refinanced bonds each of the past four years saving millions for the district and tax payers, while also managing the budget to achieve the highest possible bond rating in the State. In contrast, the other two candidates publicly shared at the LWV Forum that they did not support the tech levy. If they were successful, they would damage the financial health of our schools and property values in Edina by failing to pass a levy comparable to each of our top peer schools. In my opinion, this is a disqualifying action, and goes against the needs of our kids and the interest of more than 70 percent of the voting public earlier in 2021 who chose to invest in our kids’ safety, education and growth.
Please join me in voting for Gabler, Allenberg, Birdman, and Arom (G-A-B-A) for our children’s brightest future.
Matthew Fox
Edina
Editor’s note: Matthew Fox is a member of the Edina School Board.
