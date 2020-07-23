To the editor:
The League of Women Voters has long worked to grow, empower and protect the vote to make democracy work for all. In light of events in 2020 - COVID 19 and heightened focus on inequities - the LWV Edina has some news to share with the community.
We are encouraging residents to vote from home. You may have seen signs or received a flyer to Register (to vote), Request (an absentee ballot) and Return (your ballot) safely from home. It is very easy to go to mnvotes.org to register and request an absentee ballot. For more information and details on voting from home or in person in Edina, please visit lwvedina.org.
As the CEO of LWVUS said, “Being democracy defenders means standing up to injustice with all our power: the power of our voices, the power of our resources, and the power of our vote.” With that as a guide, LWV Edina will advocate and participate in local action to eradicate discrimination and systemic racism. This is a very ambitious goal and will not be accomplished in a year or two. But women getting the vote took years too – even after the passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920.
We need to use our voices, resources and votes to make change. The time has come.
We invite anyone 16 years or older to join the League. That is easy, too. Just go to lwvedina.org and click on the red button to Become a Member and help us make democracy work for all.
Colleen Feige
President, League of Women Voters Edina
