To the editor:
Now would be a good time for policy makers to find ways to reduce particulate matter. Researchers at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health analyzed 3,080 counties in the United States and learned that higher levels of the tiny, dangerous particles in air known as PM 2.5 were associated with higher death rates from COVID-19. PM 2.5 is caused by sources of combustion, including wood burning. With warmer weather and more people at home, it’s likely there will be an increase in recreational wood burning fires.
According to the EPA, “Outdoor recreational fires can become a considerable source of fine-particle air pollution – especially in some metro areas. Children and teenagers, older adults, and people with heart or lung disease – including asthma and COPD – can be particularly sensitive to the health effects of particle pollution in wood smoke.” Recreational fires are popular, and many people, including myself enjoy the warmth, sound, and smells that they create. Permanent restrictions on recreational fires in urban areas would likely face huge opposition, but we are in the middle of a pandemic that targets people’s lungs.
On Monday, Minnesota’s Department of Natural Resources issued restrictions on burning throughout the state, but it specifically allowed small recreational fires to continue. For the health of vulnerable people in urban areas, the state legislature should place restrictions on this activity. If it won’t do this, it is something the Edina City Council should consider. Giving up recreational fires would be a small sacrifice that would help people suffering from respiratory illnesses including COVID-19.
Julie Risser
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.