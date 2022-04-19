The April 7 article “Row houses proposed for former Burley’s site in Edina” was troubling to read:
“A statement by the city’s Engineering Director Chad Millner sent to the Sun Current noted that the use was granted through View 44’s grading permit. Millner also said in an email that while construction staging across the street in Edina is not typical, permits are not approved based on distance to a site. He added that an adjacent site can be used if space is a constraint.”
The former Burley’s site is not directly across the street from View 44. It’s not an adjacent site. It’s down the street to the east. The fact that the current owner was “essentially renting” the land – as Manager Scott Neal said at a City Council meeting – as a construction staging area for months raises fundamental questions. Did staff not understand the basic nature of the land? Due diligence is fundamental to screening projects, creating staff reports and making recommendations to Planning Commissioners and City Councilmembers.
Sadly, the row house proposal is moving forward without serious scrutiny. It’s too big for the site and requires massive setbacks on all sides. It goes against the Wooddale/Valley View Small Area Plan, which is in Edina’s Comprehensive Plan. The setback reduction from 25’ to 5’ along the western edge (adjacent to New Horizon Academy) is particularly troubling. This space will be used to create a driveway off of Valley View for ONE residential unit. According to the small area plan, “The City should consider ... limiting the number of driveways providing access between the roadway system and private property.” There is even an “Excessive Driveways” section which notes “numerous access driveways can make it more convenient for cars to enter and exit private properties. At the same time, each driveway introduces a conflict point along the roadway network, and it is at conflict points where crashes occur. Pedestrian and bicycle circulation is impeded by driveways where cars can enter and leave a site.”
Safety is compromised when staff fail to identify fundamental issues. It’s also compromised when staff justify land use with irrelevant information.
