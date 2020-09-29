To the editor:
The acronym NIMBY stands for “Not In My Back Yard.” It is a pejorative most often used to malign residents who speak up about development issues or participate in organized efforts to oppose a project. Labeling someone a NIMBY is a way of saying “Don’t listen to this person. They’re just a selfish, anti-development naysayer who doesn’t care about what is good for the community. They only want to stop progress.”
That’s a lot of judgement to unpack. First, everybody has a right to advocate for their property interests and quality of life. That doesn’t make them selfish.
Second, questioning the city’s approaches to issues such as development, their rationales for certain actions, whether the outcomes fulfill the intentions, and whether the actions are fiscally responsible, is not anti-development. It is responsible, and it is the job of both citizens and city council members.
Third, often the best policies, plans and actions are those that were refined by working through, not guarding against, disagreement.
The city regularly asks residents for their opinions. Our democratic process thrives on people who get involved. Yes, we elect representatives, but we don’t hand everything over to them. We retain our rights to participation, to our own voices, to stand up for what we care about.
The citizen who says “No” to a specific city proposal, plan or project is saying “Yes” to something else – a better process, modification to the project, or idea of progress.
Those who see negativity in public participation and label others NIMBY need to do a better job seeing the positive and engaging with the “Yes.”
In this City Council election, don’t be persuaded by those who use the NIMBY label. If elected, the outsider who fought City Hall will be the insider who fights for you, our neighborhoods, and our great community. Please keep this in mind when you vote on or before November 3.
Olivia J. Meyer
Edina
