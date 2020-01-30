To the editor:
The article on street assessments in Prospect Knolls (Edina Sun Current, Jan. 16), and the previous letter from John Hatzung (Edina Sun Current, Jan. 9) fail to mention a key point when it comes to fairness: that the rule is, special assessments have to increase the property value a like or greater amount, and this was questionable.
Certainly, a good road increases value, but they didn’t get to an outrageous figure just by a deep repaving (deep because the engineer said the base was sandy soil). Not mentioned was narrowing the twisty road by several feet, including the hairpin turn. This makes parking more difficult, and more dangerous for drivers, pedestrians, and bikers. Hardly a value enhancement.
Another feature of the project is to trench in auxiliary storm sewer lines on each side of the road, 3 feet into the yards for the purpose of underground connection to sump lines rather than them running into the gutter. Not many homes in the project have sumps (note sandy and knolls); the surveyor told me he has seen two. For this, we are trenching and laying 3.2 miles of pipe with possible future maintenance issues? The narrowing of the road and pipe trenching requires transplanting all the mailboxes and replacing disturbed vegetation. All this unnecessary work might explain a high price that doesn’t increase property values.
John Elliott
Edina
