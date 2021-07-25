To the editor:
I oppose the expansion of the Burnsville Sanitary Landfill.
I’m an East Bloomington resident who lives within four miles of the existing landfill. This is a project that all Twin Cities residents should know about, because it has massive impacts for our quality of life in the very near future.
A quick overview of the project, from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency website: “The proposed project would expand the landfill’s (municipal solid waste) disposal capacity ... (and) would increase the peak height of the landfill by 262 feet. BSL estimates that the proposed expansion would extend the useful life of the landfill by 40 years to 2062.”
When completed, the height of the landfill would be 1,082 feet above sea level – taller than any other defining feature in the region, even the tallest run at the Hyland Hills Ski Area.
It’s pretty hard to imagine anything worse than a literal, looming mountain of garbage, located directly next to the Minnesota River. To me, it represents an apocalyptic vision into what our future looks like if we are unable to do anything to mitigate the amount of trash we generate.
The good news is that we already have solutions at our fingertips that can help reduce the amount of landfill space we need. In fact, the supplemental environmental impact statement from BSL states that “69% of the landfilled material could be recovered if it were not discarded as trash.”
To be sure, recycling and organics composting will not solve all of our problems, but they can help decrease the flow of materials to the Burnsville landfill, especially when used by both residents and commercial businesses at a much higher rate than at present. We will need to quickly and radically increase public education and update policies to help expand recycling rates across the state, something I would argue is a much better use of time and resources.
I urge you to learn more about this project and submit comments opposing the landfill expansion via email (steve.sommer@state.mn.us) or mail by July 31.
Johanna Holub
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.