To the Editor:
How great that there is a beautiful bronze sculpture of Edina sport legend Willard Ikola at Braemar.
It was very surprising and disappointing, however, that our own Edina artist – Nick Legeros – was not even mentioned as the creator of this stunning piece of art, neither in the article nor in the three photos by Sports Writer John Sherman.
I hope that Mr. Sherman has a photo of Nick with his sculpture for inclusion in next week’s Sun Current.
As with Slapshot, a sculpture by Wayzata artist Judd Nelson, also at Braemar by the way, it is certainly worth giving credit when sports and art come together for our community.
Barbara La Valleur
Edina
