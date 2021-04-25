To the editor:

In their haste to get a handle on youth vaping in schools, the Bloomington Public Health Division is taking a sledgehammer approach to a problem that should be solved with a scalpel.

The state of Minnesota has already raised the age to 21 to purchase tobacco products. Last February the FDA banned the sale of most flavored e-cigarettes. As part of the COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress last December, all internet sales of electronic and nicotine vapor products now require the signature of an adult 21 or older. The new law also prohibits the U.S. Postal Service from delivering these products.

The Bloomington department of health has been working on an ordinance that will essentially put small, local, independent tobacco store owners out of business. During this time no one from the health department, the city council or the licensing department reached out to my business to get our input. Bloomington’s small businesses have a high compliance rate with tobacco sales laws, so why are the retailers being targeted? These small business owners are truly the last line of defense in keeping adult products out of the hands of minors.

These restrictive ordinances do little to curb access to vapor products and only shift sales to neighboring communities. It’s not just the loss of tobacco sales that will impact local convenience store owners, but gasoline sales, grocery, snack and beverage sales will all be lost.

Cavalier comments from bureaucrats, like “just change your business plan,” indicate to me that they don’t understand what it takes run a business, support a family or sign a paycheck.

Bloomington, we are your partner in keeping these legal products out of the hands of minors. We support all the measures that are already in place. Let’s give these measures a chance to work before taking drastic steps that will challenge small business owner’s ability to stay open just as we are coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dan Erickson

Plymouth

Erickson is the owner of Normandale BP, 5150 W. 98th St., Bloomington.

