Per the Sun Current’s policy on letters to the editor ahead of elections, any letters on the topic of the Edina Public Schools’ technology levy or bond issue referendum set for May 11 will not be published in print the week prior to the election.
This means that all letters on this topic to be published in the print edition must be submitted by April 22 at 5 p.m. Letters will continue to be considered for online publication until April 29 at 5 p.m. These letters will be published May 4 online at current.mnsun.com. No letters on this topic in any form will be accepted after April 29.
