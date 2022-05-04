When a loved one can’t find a long-term care facility they need, there is a ripple effect of stress. Families are faced with stress, cost and uncertainty as they try to find a bed in a nursing home, assisted living or another appropriate care setting.
But when long-term care communities throughout Minnesota are limiting admissions, families feel stuck. Every senior deserves access to safe, quality care close to home when they need it.
The long-term care system is also feeling a ripple effect of stress, cost and uncertainty. The ripples have become a tidal wave of challenges and we feel like we’re drowning.
Our nursing homes and assisted living residences are unable to recruit staff due to limitations in salary that’s determined by the Minnesota State Legislature. As closures loom, access to care is already diminishing as approximately 78% of Minnesota’s nursing homes are limiting admissions. Fifteen nursing homes in Minnesota have closed their doors since 2019.
Without adequate funding from the state of Minnesota, our hands are tied – the government determines the amount of funding we have and the wages we can pay.
Permanent wage increases for professional caregivers must be a priority for Minnesota lawmakers. Caregivers, like nurses aides and support staff who work to meet the daily needs of some of the most vulnerable people in our society, should be recognized as a professional group and paid accordingly.
Workers deserve better. Seniors deserve care.
I would ask for leadership from the Senate and House to support professional caregivers in the following ways: permanent wage increases with upfront funding, investment in “Elderly Waiver”, and cost-based reimbursement. Long-term care experts and policymakers have a suite of options ready to be passed into effect. They know the solutions to make care more accessible and alternative models to make facilities more operational.
We are so thankful to Edina State Representative Heather Edelson for authoring solutions in the Minnesota House. We’re hopeful the entire body will act to support these necessary provisions.
Let’s recruit and retain the next generation of compassionate nurses and trained caregivers to care for our aging population.
Amanda Pitsenbarger
Shoreview
The letter writer is the assisted living director of Walker Methodist Care Suites in Edina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.