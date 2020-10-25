To the editor:
I wanted to thank the Editorial Board for its four-part series on the issues of the day.
In an earlier letter to the Editorial Board, I had criticized them for too much pie in the sky thinking when our city, state and federal budgets are in the red. I now see the value of discussing the various options that are open to us on racial equity, police reform, health care, economic recovery and the environment. Hopefully, sometime in the near future, we will have the resources to deal with these issues effectively.
I also want to thank all of the candidates who responded to the Sun Current’s inquiries. I know it took a lot of courage for them to publicly state their thoughts on these thorny issues, especially in these times when everything they say is open to ridicule, distortion and gross misinterpretation by the other side.
Finally, my money is on Kendall Qualls, Lacy Johnson, Julie Dupre and Joe Thalman for being the most practical minded, realistic and sincere candidates of the bunch. Their dedication to public service to the communities they will represent far outshines those of the incumbents.
Yes, it’s time for a change. It’s time we get back to reality.
Bill Holm
Bloomington
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.