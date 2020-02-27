To the editor:
Interested in running for mayor Edina?
This fall there will be an Edina city election for two city council members and the mayor. The mayor of Edina has yet to express whether he will be running for his fifth term as mayor, he has been on the city council since 1997. Many people have expressed concern that the mayor should not run again and there should be new leadership in city hall, as shown in a recent survey I administered on NextDoor.com.
With only eight months until the general election, nobody has come forward and publicly announce they intend on challenging the current mayor. Edina faces too many issues including rising property taxes to let the current mayor be re-elected without serious discussions about the future of Edina. Edina needs a new mayor who will work with residents to move Edina into the 21st century with government transparency and better communications to the community. We need a mayor who will take on difficult issues with an open mind and listen to the input of all residents.
If you are interested in running for city council or mayor you can contact me at facebook.com/CommonSenseForEdina/.
David Frenkel
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.