To the editor:
When we talk about systemic racism where government policy helps the rich get richer in the name of social justice, we don’t need to look any further than the use of tax increment financing in our own backyard. Edina should not be using government subsidies and affordable housing justifications to build luxury apartment buildings with housing that is unaffordable to people of color who are truly poor – those who are meant to benefit from that affordability.
Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a government subsidy that originated in the 1950s to help redevelop blighted inner-city areas with low property values. Far from its original intent, TIF has now been warped for the development of luxury apartments in wealthy neighborhoods. For instance, TIF helped pay for the development of Nolan Mains at 50th and France, which says on its website that it “offers a multitude of amenities curated for a sophisticated, charming lifestyle. Rooftop terraces and lounge spaces ... The spa and conservatory satisfy every passion for relaxation. The next round of 18-holes is always just down the hall at the state-of-the-art multi-sport simulator.”
In such developments, Edina forces them to offer at least some units at “affordable” rates. But these represent a small percent of total units and are temporary. Worse yet, so-called affordable rents at apartments such as Nolan Mains are only affordable to mid- and upper-income renters for whom paying $1,086 a month for a studio apartment or $1,800 for four bedrooms consumes less than 30 percent of their income, which is usually considered affordable.
Since the use of TIF funding for these properties is still typically justified as a means to build affordable units, and thus, redress the racially motivated redlining of the past generations, I challenge our leaders here and in state office to ask whether this is really the case, or if in fact TIF funding is being abused to enrich the wealthiest residents of the city in the name of social justice and at the expense of the less affluent and poor who are mostly of color.
Melissa Essien
Edina
