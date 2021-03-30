To the editor:
Melissa Essien made some excellent points in her letter to the editor, “TIF helps the rich get richer” from March 18. Although at first glance it may seem that having “affordable housing” in a property like Nolan Mains is inappropriate, a closer look may provide clarity.
A person or family that meets the average median income, or AMI, threshold for that property can qualify. AMI levels for affordable housing most often begin at 30% and extend to 80%. A person who has been in a home with affordability at 50% of AMI may be improving their income and become ineligible to stay. They also may not yet be ready for a full market-rate rental and would find the affordable unit at Nolan Mains a good fit.
Perhaps the only downside for Edina is that the developer agreed to provide the affordability for 15 years so the TIF investment is of limited duration.
With the support of TIF and other financing options, Edina has been able to provide affordable housing at many levels of affordability. The new project, Sound on 76th, being developed by the non-profit, Aeon, will welcome residents at a variety of AMI levels. Aeon is expecting to continue affordability for at least 40 years. Thus Edina, with TIF funding, is broadening the opportunity for individuals and families to reside in affordable housing in Edina that would not otherwise be available.
An additional benefit of the TIF support is that the increase in affordable housing comes at a time when the city of Edina has created initiatives to increase racial diversity and inclusion, key building blocks for our future.
All of us in Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing, at edinaneighborsforaffordablehousing.org, are extending a warm welcome for Melissa Essien – and others – to join us as we continue our goal to increase affordable housing, and the diversity and inclusion in Edina.
Along with TIF, these investments will benefit our city far into the future.
Arnie Bigbee
Edina Neighbors for Affordable Housing
