To the editor:
There are two main kinds of TIF in Edina. One can be used only for the creation of affordable housing (housing TIF) and the other to remove blight and aid in redevelopment activities (redevelopment TIF.) Redevelopment TIF was used for street and public improvements like sidewalks, public plaza and public parking ramp at Nolan Mains.
The city has used TIF pooled funds from the Southdale II district to support affordable housing. One of these is the Amundson Flats project at 70th and Cahill. When finished this project will have 62 units with 100% affordability. Rents will range from $660 for a one bedroom, $1068 for two, and $1490 for three. HUD determines the maximum rent that can be charged for affordable housing based on income levels in Hennepin County. The building will remain affordable for a minimum of 40 years.
The Sound on 76th also received TIF funds. This is a 70-unit, 100% affordable development with one, two and three-bedroom units. A third site was bought using TIF pooled funds. This is located at 4040 70th street near France. It is planned as a 100% senior affordable building. The land will be leased to the developer to keep affordability forever. The development is in the city approval process and the complicated process of financing for affordable housing. After these two steps are completed the development will have approximately 117 units of senior qualifying affordable apartments. There have been other 100% affordable projects completed such as Beacon on 66th Street. This building houses formerly homeless youth.
All these projects demonstrate what housing TIF can do for our city to add housing that meets the needs of many people that work in and around our city.
Ann Swenson
Edina
