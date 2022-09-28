One of the races on the ballot this coming November involves the Three Rivers Park District, where we have been very ably represented for many years by John Gunyou, former City Manager of Minnetonka, as the District 4 Commissioner. John is now retiring from public service.
We have a chance in this election cycle to replace John with a very capable Edina resident. Her name is Louis Segreto and she and her husband, Kevin Crudden, and two now adult daughters, have resided in Edina for over 30 years.
I have known Louise for many years because she has been such an involved community resident. During the time she has lived in Edina, she served very effectively on Edina’s Park Commission (two terms) and on other environmentally related committees such as the Flood Mitigation and Resiliency Task Force. Louise has also served two terms on the Minnesota Parks & Trails Legacy Advisory Board and the Nine Mile Creek Watershed District Board of Managers (two terms).
Louise is a natural fit on the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners. She has been a Master Naturalist since 2011 and has logged over 1,000 community service hours with that program in the field leading birding trips, wildflower walks and other outdoor related programming. Louise also worked as a naturalist for the City of Eden Prairie for several years before Covid. Lately, she has been spending a lot of time tournament fishing for monster catfish and ice fishing for sturgeon! Louise loves everything about the outdoors and the natural world.
In addition to her passionate environmental/conservation ethic, with her business and legal experience, Louise will be well equipped to work towards solutions to any challenges. She will bring a compelling voice of thoughtful and pragmatic leadership for our much loved Three Rivers Park District system.
I have no doubt that Louise will represent us extraordinarily well and hope you will join me in supporting Louise Segreto in the upcoming Nov. 8 election for Three Rivers Park Commissioner-District 4.
