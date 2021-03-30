To the editor:
Not included in the March 18 Sun Current article titled “Street Funding Task Force completes final report” was why those streets in Prospect Knolls cost $33,000 per home and the number of people being charged that amount.
Homes in Prospect Knolls sell for 50% more than homes in my neighborhood, and many are multimillion-dollar homes. Yet the city is concerned that it would be unfair for Prospect Knolls people to pay anything while some in my neighborhood had to take out loans. Seems to me that the city is opening itself up to being sued by people who paid for their streets.
Three different solutions.
If, according to state law, the assessed amount must be lower than or equal to the increase it would bring to a home’s market value, charge the limit. That is, if it brings a $25,000 increase, charge that. If it brings $18,758, charge that. The question is, who proves how much it adds? So far this year Prospect Knolls single-family homes are selling for an average of $769,000 or $84,000 (12.3%) more than last year. If the increase in market value is just 5%, it will pay for the $33,000.
Two, refund those who have already paid. I’m sure the city has a record of payments. If not, I can provide proof. I like this idea best. Yes, I know that the March 18 article states there is no legal way to refund past assessments. But because no Minnesota statute was cited, I wonder if that isn’t just an opinion. In any case, can anyone cite the law that says refunding is illegal?
Three, flippantly yet elegantly, don’t redo the road until it gets so bad that reconstruction will bring the value of the home up to the full assessment.
Mike Ebnet
Edina
