To the editor:
These days we take note when there are adults in the room. How refreshing – but not surprising – when the students at Edina High took on that role this month. Writers for the school paper, the Zephyrus, wrote a detailed and level-headed discussion of a challenge to the Edina School Board by Edina Parents 4 Progress. The parents group proposes a rush to classroom learning. Their web site lists a number of good references but the letter to the board does not adequately acknowledge the threat that COVID-19 is to our community.
The Zephyrus editorial agrees with Parents 4 Progress on the School Board’s lack of transparency on the hybrid plan but appeals for caution in returning to full classroom learning. They make their argument point-by-point and make a good case. The parents group doesn’t feel like they were heard, wanting more respect from the board. But Parents 4 Progress made unnecessary attacks on boardmembers: “Each of you, broke that trust,” and showed no leadership. We put our school boardmembers in place to make decisions. I cannot imagine a tougher call to make than this one.
But there is an ocean of information to be considered on this issue and no clear choice. Possibly Parents 4 Progress is correct that the board should have listened more. Like all of us, however, they no doubt want to be listened to until they are agreed with. (They may then find out that they do not all agree with each other.) We elected our School Board to make this call. The students get that and they understand the risk of COVID-19. Parents 4 Progress acknowledged the detailed Zephyrus editorial, simply and condescendingly saying, “We are so proud of them for finding their voice” (Jan. 11). The student piece is better than that. I don’t think the parents are listening.
Jeffrey Hill
Edina
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.