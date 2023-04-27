Have you noticed a hubbub about heat pumps lately? Heard any commotion over hybrid water heaters?
Modern electric equipment is greener, cleaner, and more efficient. There are new electric options to keep your home conditioned year-round, heat your water, cook your food, dry your clothes, and more. The growth in high-efficiency electric equipment continues as companies develop new and better options for the marketplace.
The process of switching from appliances that use fossil fuels to electric options is called electrification. Electrification is getting a lot of attention as a solution to improve air quality, save energy, and fight climate change. The federal government has become involved with electrification in a big way. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act offers generous incentives to switch to efficient electric equipment in homes. Boosted tax credits for electrification upgrades are already available. Significant discounts and rebates on equipment will be coming to Minnesota in late 2023 or early 2024.
However, despite this activity, the reality for an interested homeowner can be complicated. How do you learn what kind of heat pump meets your home’s needs? How do you know if you need a service panel upgrade? How much do hybrid water heaters typically cost? Who do you talk to for advice?
To address these challenges and questions, a team of local cities and nonprofits created the Electrify Everything program. Electrify Everything aims to connect all residents to the resources to understand home electrification, its benefits, and how to choose electric options that work for their home. The program comprises the cities Eden Prairie, Edina, Minneapolis, and St. Louis Park, with support from Center for Energy and Environment and Citizens Utility Board.
The new electric future is just getting started. If you are interested in learning what high efficiency electric options are out there and what they can do for your home, join an upcoming in-person workshop on May 3, 9, and 15th in Edina, St. Louis Park, and Eden Prairie respectively. Visit ElectrifyEverythingMN.org or email info@electrifyeverythingmn.org to learn more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.