To the editor:
What are pollinators and why should they be protected? Pollinators help carry pollen from plant to plant for fertilization and the production of fruits, seeds, and young plants. Pollinators include honeybees, native bees, butterflies, moths, flies, ants, bats, hummingbirds, and beetles. These pollinators contribute substantially to our food production and are necessary for healthy ecosystems. According to the nonprofit Pollinator Partnership, 75-95% of plants found in nature are dependent on pollinators for survival. Unfortunately, many of Minnesota’s pollinators are in decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation, pesticide use, disease, and climate change. It is important that cities and individuals take action to protect pollinators.
What is the city currently doing for pollinators? In 2020, the city of Edina passed a pollinator-friendly resolution. The resolution guides the city’s practices in the use of pesticides, planting native vegetation, and increasing pollinator habitat. At Fire Station 1, manicured grass has been converted to a pollinator-friendly habitat that includes pollinator prairies and bee lawns. The city also restored native prairies at Braemar Golf Course, expanded the pollinator habitat at Arden Park, and planted natural buffers adjacent to Lake Cornelia. The pollinator resolution, along with the approval of Edina’s Climate Action Plan, will further the city’s commitment to pollinators, their protection and the environment as a whole.
What can individuals do to protect pollinators? Residential yards have huge potential as pollinator habitat. The following are items that everyone can do to help:
• In spring, delay cleaning out gardens until daytime temperatures reach above 50 degrees. Pollinators winter in dead plant stems and leaf litter.
• Plant a variety of plants, differing in colors and shapes, that bloom at different times, to provide continuous pollen and nectar sources throughout the seasons.
• Convert grass turf to flowering habitat.
• Cultivate a bee lawn; a mix of grasses and flowering plants.
• Mow less frequently.
• Choose non-flowering plants and prairie grasses for nesting and overwintering habitat.
• Minimize/eliminate pesticide use.
• Avoid neonicotinoids. They are toxic to pollinators.
For more information, see the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources Lawns to Legumes program, the University of Minnesota’s Bee Lab and the Xerces Society.
Michelle Horan, Edina
Teri Hovanec, Edina
Morgan Mellum, Edina
Editor’s note: Michelle Horan and Teri Hovanec sit on the Edina Energy & Environment Commission.
